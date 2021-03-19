PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.80 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

