PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199,586 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4,513.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

