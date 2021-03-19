Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $38.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PWCDF. Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PWCDF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 16,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $27.30.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

