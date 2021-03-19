Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.34

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $107.34, with a volume of 6201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,560.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 2.7% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

