Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 18842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

POSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

