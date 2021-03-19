Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 361,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 424,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

