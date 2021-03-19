Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $362.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Pool Corp have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives are noteworthy. It reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Pool Corp anticipates earnings per share in the range of $9.01 to $9.51, up from 2020 adjusted earnings of $8.42. The company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs, and increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

POOL stock opened at $336.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.48 and a 200-day moving average of $343.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

