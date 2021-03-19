Pluton (PLU) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.70 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Pluton has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $748,358.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $11.39 or 0.00019350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00631473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034762 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

