PLBY Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 893% compared to the typical volume of 260 call options.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.