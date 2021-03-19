Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

