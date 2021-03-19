Piper Sandler Raises Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target to $18.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

GHL stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

