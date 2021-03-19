Piper Sandler Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $55.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. Capri has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.