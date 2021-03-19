Piper Sandler Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.60.

NIKE stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in NIKE by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,074,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

