Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Critical Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinterest and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71 Snap 1 8 28 0 2.73

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $75.85, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Snap has a consensus target price of $65.21, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Pinterest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 38.16 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.42 Snap $1.72 billion 51.42 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -77.99

Snap has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snap beats Pinterest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

