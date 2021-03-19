Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $91.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

