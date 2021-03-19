Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.