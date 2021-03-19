Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.05.

PDD opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of -155.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

