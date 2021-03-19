Pi Financial Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$12.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IBI Group has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

