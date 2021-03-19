Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 766869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a market cap of £238.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.22.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

