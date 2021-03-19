Phoneum Reaches Market Cap of $320,796.64 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $320,796.64 and approximately $14,322.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00626994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00033670 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,614,582 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

