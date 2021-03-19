Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

