Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 333.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 381.20 ($4.98). 544,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,826. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 186.50 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 388.08.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.