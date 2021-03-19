PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.23

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and traded as low as $8.26. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 7,267,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

