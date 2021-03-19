Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 64,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

