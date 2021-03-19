Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 2,915 ($38.08) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,070 ($40.11).

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,210 ($41.94) to GBX 3,360 ($43.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,951.80 ($38.57).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,946 ($38.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.85. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,504.50 ($19.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,785.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,673.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.