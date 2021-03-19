PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 9,648,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,918,000 after buying an additional 737,625 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.86. 397,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

