PEPS Coin Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $175,243.59 and approximately $318.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006331 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00193036 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,251,210 coins and its circulating supply is 44,002,610 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.