Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

