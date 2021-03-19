Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,973,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.