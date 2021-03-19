Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $89,061,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $317.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $307.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.