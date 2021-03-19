Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,533 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $652.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

