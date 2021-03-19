PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $4,608,260.28 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,260.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,431 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.19.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62.

Shares of PFSI opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

