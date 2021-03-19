ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0720

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,282.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,712.06 or 0.99979881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

