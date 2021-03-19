Pantos (PAN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $32,162.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.31 or 0.00452584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00140567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00668829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.