Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,026 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Laureate Education by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

LAUR opened at $14.22 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.