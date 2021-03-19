Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBMS. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

FBMS opened at $36.99 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

