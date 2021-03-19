Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 177,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Under Armour by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

