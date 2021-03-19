Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Matson by 192.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATX opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

