Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 257.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GNK opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $484.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198,460 shares of company stock worth $109,947,953. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

