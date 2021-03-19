PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 41,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £199,862.40 ($261,121.51).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 483 ($6.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 475.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.22. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 507 ($6.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.