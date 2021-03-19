PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 41,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £199,862.40 ($261,121.51).
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.
