PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $146.29 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 131.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $146.29 million and $1.13 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,224,601,709 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.