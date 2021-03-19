Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,916. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

