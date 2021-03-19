Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Issues Earnings Results

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Otelco had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTEL stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Otelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.75.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

