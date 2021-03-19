Ossiam Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

