Ossiam Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $284.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average of $258.84. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

