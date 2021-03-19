Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $154.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

