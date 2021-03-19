Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,981 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 17.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $267.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.71. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.