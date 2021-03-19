Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 283,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

