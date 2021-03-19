Ossiam Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

