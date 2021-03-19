Ossiam Acquires 630 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FOX were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

